Comfortable weekend continues before we warm through this week

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will remain in the 70s to end this weekend, but we will be about 15 degrees warmer by the start of Labor Day Weekend.
As we end the last weekend of August, temperatures for Sunday will be in the middle 70s this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine and calm winds. We'll cool into the 50s overnight before warming into the lower 80s tomorrow.
Monday evening and night holds our one and only rain chance this week, and it isn't very impressive. A few isolated showers are possible across southern Wisconsin during this period, with maybe a little thunder if things can get going in the evening.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. As we head into Labor Day Weekend, temperatures are expected to warm above average once again. Highs will likely be in the upper 80s and even the lower 90s as we near the holiday.