Comments on locker room use dominate second straight Sun Prairie school board meeting

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Members of the Sun Prairie school board heard more public comment from parents Monday night regarding the use of locker rooms. The issue gained widespread attention after it was reported a transgender student exposed their genitalia while showering in the Sun Prairie East High School girls' locker room in March.
Monday's meeting was the second during which public comment focused almost exclusively on locker room use and transgender students in the district.
Some parents said they believe students are being harmed by current practices.
"I feel like there's policies that should be in place to help protect our students, and I guess I'm not seeing that from the district," parent Christopher Sink said. "That's really concerning as a parent."
Other speakers said they want the board to not allow transgender students to use the locker room of the gender they identify as.
However, there was also a large show of support for transgender students Monday night.
Before the meeting, the group Trans Advocacy Madison held a small rally outside, and during the meeting, the board heard from a mother whose child is a transgender student in the district.
"The response to recent events in the district have [sic] been hurtful, disrespectful and downright dangerous to the LGBTQIA+ community of students in Sun Prairie," Erin Baumgartner said. "Every child deserves to be heard, respected and valued."
She said she believes criticisms from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm that has accused the district of not following Title IX policies, are "dangerous" to her child.
The board did not have anything on its agenda relating to the locker room incident or district policy. That meant board members did not discuss what happened or answer any questions.
27 News has asked the Sun Prairie Area School District to share its current policies and practices for locker room use. However, the district's attorney responded and said the district will not share anything beyond its original statement about the incident.