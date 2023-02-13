Committee narrows new name for Jefferson Middle School to two

MADISON (WKOW) -- The list of new names for a middle school in Madison is down to two.
The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education is renaming Jefferson Middle School.
During a meeting of the board's operations work group Monday night, the list was pared down to two names: Ezekiel Gillespie and Maya Angelou.
Gillespie is a civil rights leader who fought for voting rights for African-Americans in Wisconsin.
Angelou is an author, poet and civil rights activist.
The full school board will vote on the names at its meeting February 27.