Committee okays timeline for Lake Monona Waterfront Redesign

MADISON (WKOW) -- We're getting a better idea of the next steps in the process for the Lake Monona Waterfront Redesign.
Earlier this month, the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee selected the design firm Sasaki's proposal to revamp the shoreline from Law Park to Olin Park.
Tuesday evening, that committee approved the plan to revise the design and get it in front of Madison's Common Council.
The six-month process starts in June. From June 14 to 17, three Sasaki employees will be in Madison to visit the waterfront and meet with community groups and city staff. They will also work with members of the ad hoc committee to refine the original design Sasaki proposed.
"Not everybody's going to like everything in that plan," said Allen Arnsten, the chair of the ad hoc committee. "So what are some things in that plan that we think maybe should be out or should be modified somehow? Similarly, there were things that people liked in the other plans."
After that visit and through much of July, Sasaki will hold 10 workshops with various community groups, the Ho-Chunk Nation and organizations like Destination Madison to get more feedback on what should and shouldn't be in the design.
Then, on July 24, there will be a public event at Monona Terrace, where Sasaki will present the revised master plan.
There will be more time for tweaks before the plan is introduced to the Common Council on October 17. The tentative plan is for alders to vote on adopting the master plan on January 2, 2024.