Committee votes to deny Shelia Stubbs as Director of Dane County Human Services

MADISON (WKOW) -- After nearly five hours of questioning and public comments, the Health and Human Needs Committee unanimously voted Thursday to deny Assemblywoman Shelia Stubbs as Dane County Director of Human Services.
Over 20 supporters in "Confirm Shelia Stubbs" shirts came to the county building in downtown Madison just before the 5:30 p.m. committee meeting. Public comment about Stubbs lasted about two hours, with only two people speaking against her.
Majority of the conversation at Thursday's meeting focused on Stubbs' current position in the Wisconsin State Assembly and whether or not a role in the county would interfere.
On Wednesday, Stubbs Tweeted that "upon confirmation my intention is to submit my resignation to the Governor" as the Representative for Wisconsin's 77th Assembly District.
Cecily Castillo, a member of the committee, who is also one of Stubbs' constituents, said she received an email from Stubbs' office saying she was "excited to take on this role while continuing to serve as [a] representative in the State Assembly."
Stubbs said that was a mistake made by an intern.
"Unfortunately, what happened, I had an intern in my office made that mistake," Stubbs said. "My chief of staff did not catch the mistake, but it was a mistake."
Stubbs went on to say she's been very clear about her intention to resign, but only after confirmation.
"You're asking you were asking me to quit a job that I represent constituents, when you haven't done your process," Stubbs said. "All I wanted to do was come back home to a place that I served for 16 years to represent the most vulnerable people in our community. But that's not what happened."
Next, Stubbs will meet with the Personnel and Finance Committee, which should have her on their agenda for Thursday, May 4. The recommendation in front of the Board of Supervisors is to deny Stubbs for the position, but if someone wants to move to confirm her, they can.