Common Council approves plan for Imagination Center at Reindahl Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Common Council approved the operating plan for the Imagination Center at Reindahl Park during its meeting Tuesday night.
Alder Gary Halverson says this move clears the path for the design to be finalized this year and construction to begin next year.
The center is expected to open in 2024.
The Imagination Center will be a Madison Public Library location, but it will be different than a typical library site. It will be "a safe place for social interaction, civic engagement, and cultural expression" and will "focus on holistic health and expanding economic opportunities for library visitors," according to the library's website.