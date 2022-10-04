Communities hold parade to remember boy accidentally killed in Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WKOW) -- On what would have been Jack Baumann's fifth birthday, people from communities along the state line came together to honor him and remember his life that was tragically cut too short.
Beloit police said Jack was walking in cleats in a sports complex parking lot Saturday morning when he slipped and fell, ending up out of sight of a driver. The car hit and killed the 4-year-old.
Tuesday, scores of people gathered at Prairie Hill Elementary School for a parade celebrating Jack and his favorite things. There were several fire trucks and police cars in the lineup, and blue balloons and streamers adorned dozens of other vehicles. Many people wrote messages of support on their car windows.
In a statement on Facebook, Beloit police said many of the department's officers have children about the same age of Jack.
"We can't help but remember when our kids were little or were playing in the exact same spot where this little guy was," the statement said. "We can't imagine the pain of the family, and all that we can say is how sorry we are that they are going through this terrible day when they should be celebrating."