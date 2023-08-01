Community art project to lift up diverse voices of Sun Prairie residents

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie is lifting up the voices and stories of its community members through a collaborative art program.
"I Am Sun Prairie" is a storytelling project that will "highlight how Sun Prairie revolves around the diverse goal's, hopes and dreams" of the people that live in the city.
“This project is centered on showcasing how Sun Prairie truly has something to offer every person who comes here to live, work and play,” said Colleen Burke, Sun Prairie Business Improvement District and Tourism manager.
Interested community members can submit their entries online. A branding team will review all submissions and select a limited number of participants.
There will be two filming dates at the Sun Prairie Media Center where people can share their stories:
- August 22, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- August 29, 3 - 6 p.m.
Questions can be forwarded to Colleen Burke at cburke@cityofsunprairie.com.