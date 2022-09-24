Community celebrates Girls in Aviation Day and inspires the youth to spread their wings

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Women across Wisconsin came together to celebrate their shared passion of aviation at the Morey Airport Company in Middleton on Saturday.
The event was to honor and celebrate Girl's in Aviation Day, proclaimed by Governor Tony Evers as September 24, 2022, throughout the state.
Women in Aviation International (WAI) Four Lakes Chapter hosted the event. President Christy Beneke said it's a day of honoring the future generation of flyers.
"As women in the aviation field, it's definitely a minority," Beneke said. "I love being together with people that are similar to me. I especially like to help out the youth because I also started flying when I was in high school."
The WAI is giving girls the chance to picture their lives as pilots and the opportunity to spread their wings.
A curiosity that was fueled in preschool, Aryanna Latson said she's excited to learn how planes fly.
"We were reading books about planes. And I've always just been fascinated with them, and since I've always loved math and science, I figured might as well learn about them and maybe build on my own," Latson said.
As volunteers work to inspire the next generation of pilots, they are also honoring the past, including Remington Viney, a flight instructor who died in a plane crash in 2021.
"The Four Lakes Chapter of Women in Aviation and the Remington Viney Legacy Fund partner together to award flight training scholarship. We're really excited because this is the second year that we will be awarding it," Beneke said.
Remington's parents, Tia Scanlon and Kevin Viney, said when their daughter died, they knew they had to carry out her aviation journey.
To do that, they started the Remington Viney Legacy Fund: a scholarship that helps women interested in aviation get the training they need to get up in the air.
"We knew pretty much right away that we wanted to start a scholarship. We wanted to help other women achieve their aviation goals," Scanlon said. "We wanted to do it through Remington's memory and her legacy."
At Saturday's event, two women were awarded the scholarship.
"This is a way for us to to advance that to somebody else and help them achieve their goals with the flights training," Kevin Viney said.
This was the 4th annual event held.