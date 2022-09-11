Community celebrates grand opening of Fire Fighters Local 311 Memorial, honors fallen heroes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Events to honor and commemorate those victims from the attacks on September 11, 2001 took place all over Wisconsin.
In Madison, crowds raised an American flag to honor all first responders who lost their lives serving their country. In addition to unveiling a new Fire Fighters Local 311 Memorial.
Mahlon Mitchell joined the community at Madison Fire Station 14 on Sunday. Mitchell is an American fire fighter, and President of the Professional Fire Fighters Association.
"We understand the risks faced on every fire and EMS call, large or small. Death or serious injury may be around the next corner. This is one of the tragic truths of our job, and all of us knowing that when we choose to become firefighters and paramedics," Mitchell said.
He said first responders demonstrate the essence of bravery and epitomize what duty really means.
"Rarely do first responders talk about the dangers that are ever present as part of our jobs. We don't talk about the suffering we see and the pain we feel in the course our normal workday," Mitchell said. "But this is who we are. This is what we do."
Governor Tony Evers and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway were also in attendance at Sunday's memorial.
"We pay tribute to the heroic actions of the first responders who ran towards danger without a second thought, including those who didn't come home to their families at the end of their shift," Governor Evers said. "Or [those who] are still dealing with the mental and physical health implications of their service more than two decades later."
Governor Evers said the memorial is an important addition to the Madison community and the state of Wisconsin. He said it provides a space where families can remember the heroes we have lost and to honor those who keep us safe.
"Wisconsin firefighters are some of the most resilient and dedicated folks in the state, serving their communities without hesitation and at the risk of personal sacrifice," Governor Evers said.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway said 21-years-ago, the world realized what it means to be a firefighter.
"The tremendous sacrifice that the fire service, and that individual firefighters make for our country, for our community, and for our families, every single day," Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.
She said it has taken a long time for the statue to be completed, but said she is appreciative of all the time and money that was put into it.
"Every time that a firefighter falls, it leaves a hole in our community, it leaves a hole in the department and it leaves a hole in team city. So it's important for us to have a place to come and acknowledge that and remember," she said.
The memorial will serve to pay respect, honor and remembrance to the members of Fire Fighters Local 311 and members of the City of Madison Fire Department who have made the "ultimate sacrifice."
Additionally, the memorial is for the families who mourn and cherish the memory of loved ones.
Suzie Genin serves as the chaplain for the City of Fitchburg First Responders. She said the memorial is a beautiful mix of memory and honor of those who have lived and served well.
"911 was the first time we saw the strength, bravery and determination at its most extreme. These are the same qualities that each of you exemplify as well," Genin said.
The memorial will stand in front of Madison Station 14 for years to come.