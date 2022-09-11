Community celebrates grand opening of Fire Fighters Local 311 Memorial, honors fallen heroes

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue through Monday. Widespread, storm total rainfall amounts between 2 to 5 inches are expected. Persistent bands will be capable of producing rainfall in excess of 5 inches. The area of greatest concern for the heaviest rainfall totals includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties where localized rainfall amounts exceeding 7 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&