Community celebrates reopening of America's Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A museum chronicling the injustices against Black Americans is open again in Milwaukee.
America's Black Holocaust Museum opened to the public for the first time since 2008.
Visitors waited in line for the chance to get in.
Carole Cole was one of the first people through the doors.
She shared the history with her 9-year-old daughter.
"This is a way that she'll always be able to see it forever. She'll always be able to witness it, bring her children and their children."
The museum's goal is to raise awareness about the legacies of slavery and Jim Crow in America and to promote reconciliation and healing.
It's at 401 West North Avenue in Milwaukee.