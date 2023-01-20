Community fights to preserve historic Hyde Chapel after intrusive road work plans unveiled

HYDE (WKOW) -- Community members in Iowa County are fighting to preserve the land surrounding the historic Hyde Chapel, after county officials revealed intrusive roadwork plans for the highway in front of the church.
The Chapel, which sits on County Highway T just outside of Barneveld, was built in 1862 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Highway officials are planning to reconstruct and slightly expand about 6 miles of the highway, adding on modern curb and gutter features, too. If done, the construction would expand all the way to the chapel's front steps and part of the hill it sits on would be demolished.
Several former churchgoers and neighbors have been pushing county officials to reconsider the plan, arguing that the expansion and demolition of the hill will alter its historic charm.
"It means a lot to so many," Iowa County local Jackie Johnson-Kruse said. "It means a lot to our ancestors that we keep it the same."
Johnson-Kruse has several family members buried in the church cemetery and is planning to bury her son, Parker Kruse, there as well.
Doug Carden says he's lived in the area since the 60s, and plans to be buried there, too. In tears, Carden begged highway officials not to alter the church grounds.
"Any way to deface it or make it look different, bringing a road up to it seems like a senseless thing to do," Carden said.
Hyde Chapel Community Association President Cindy Kuhrasch is leading the fight against the road reconstruction project. She's hoping highway officials will either leave the road in front of the chapel untouched or shift the roadway 12 feet west — to the side of the road opposite the chapel.
That way, the hill and cemetery plot would remain untouched.
"This was always the chapel on the hill. So, that's a really important part for us," Kuhrasch said. "The bottom line is it wouldn't be historically accurate, and they would take away and diminish that historical accuracy."
Iowa County Highway Commissioner Craig Hardy thinks otherwise. He says he's consulted the Wisconsin Historical Society to ensure no burial ground is disturbed.
Hardy also says some of the land the church built on was not theirs to own. Plus, a shift of 12 feet west may preserve the hill, but the modern curb and gutter features will still exist.
"Even the shift of 12 feet doesn't make a change with regards to the final impact," Hardy said. "There's still going to be a curb and gutter there."
Hardy added that an archaeologist will be on site during construction in case any burial sites are disturbed, although he says this is highly unlikely.
If completed, the highway project would cost just over $8 million and is scheduled to begin this year.
But for locals like Carden, the fight is about more than road construction. It's about history.
"As soon as we change it, the looks of it are gone forever," Carden said. "You can't get it back again."