Community gets inside look at Sun Prairie's new high school

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie community got an inside look at the city's brand new high school Sunday.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of Sun Prairie West High School.
The project has been in the works since 2019 after voters passed a referendum giving the district the green light to build the new school.
It includes modern classrooms and lockers, as well as a new cafeteria and gym. In the gym, a large mural pays homage to the school's mascot, which is a wolf.
Principal Jennifer Ploeger said students who have visited the building so far have had positive feedback.
"After years of dreaming, planning and preparing, the excitement -- nope scratch that, the exhilaration -- in the building as we walked around and students took in the space was contagious," Ploeger said. "Their eyes were wide, and their minds were spinning with ideas, plans, dreams and visions that we will bring to life together as we co-create what it means to be a West Wolf."
Governor Tony Evers attended the grand opening Sunday. It was the first time he visited the district since being State Superintendent.
"To the kids, this new school shows them that their community cares about them and their success and wants the best for their future, and to all the dedicated educators and educational staff, this new school shows that the community values and appreciates the work that you do," Evers said.
More than 1,300 students will attend the new school when class starts on September 6.