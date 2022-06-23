Community home video leads to burglary arrest

(WKOW) -- A Madison man is facing multiple charges after being arrested for a burglary in Dodgeville.
Police say someone broke into a home on Spring Street in the City of Dodgeville Wednesday.
Items were stolen and a dog was found dead inside.
Video from the homeowner and cameras in the community helped identify a suspect and a vehicle.
Madison police arrested Dejon C. Glover, 20, early Thursday morning for a number of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, burglary, mistreatment of animals and theft and damage to property.