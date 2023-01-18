Community invited to Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge presentations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The master plans for Lake Monona's shoreline redesign will be on full display soon.

The Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge kicked off in October, and three teams worked together to create plans to guide future improvements along Lake Monona.

On January 26, the community is invited to the Madison Central Library to see presentations on what these master plans entail.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with food and music, with presentations beginning at 6 p.m.

If you can't make it in person, a livestream of the event is available.

More information about the event can be found online.