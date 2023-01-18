 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and wintry mix with a brief period of freezing rain
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Community invited to Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge presentations

  • Updated
  • 0
0805_lake_monona1

The Wisconsin state capitol as seen from Lake Monona. File photo

MADISON (WKOW) -- The master plans for Lake Monona's shoreline redesign will be on full display soon. 

The Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge kicked off in October, and three teams worked together to create plans to guide future improvements along Lake Monona.

On January 26, the community is invited to the Madison Central Library to see presentations on what these master plans entail.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with food and music, with presentations beginning at 6 p.m.

If you can't make it in person, a livestream of the event is available.

More information about the event can be found online.

Tags

Recommended for you