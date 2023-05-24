Community invited to ribbon cutting for new MSCR and Madison Parks offices

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison School & Community Recreation and Madison Parks are inviting the community to a ribbon cutting dedication and open house at their new central, lakeside offices.
The ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and will include remarks from Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
There will be guided tours of the office from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Organizer said there will be yard games and activities. There will be dinner to buy from Carts in Parks - Taquitos Marimar and Thailand in a Truck.