 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community invited to ribbon cutting for new MSCR and Madison Parks offices

  • Updated
  • 0
ribbon cutting- MGN
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison School & Community Recreation and Madison Parks are inviting the community to a ribbon cutting dedication and open house at their new central, lakeside offices. 

The ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and will include remarks from Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

There will be guided tours of the office from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizer said there will be yard games and activities. There will be dinner to buy from Carts in Parks - Taquitos Marimar and Thailand in a Truck.

Tags

Recommended for you