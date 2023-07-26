Community member, artist leads meditation sessions to improve Dane Co. inmates' wellness

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some people in custody at the Dane County Jail have been taking part in a meditation group that officials say has helped them better manage their emotions.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office posted about the bi-weekly group, writing that it's been serving residents for around one year.
Community member and artist Audifax leads the sessions, and 5-10 inmates participate at a time. The sessions include discussions on ancient cultural practices, wellness and self-development.
The sheriff's office states the inmates in the groups have reported feeling calmer, less anxious and better equipped to handle their emotions.
This group is facilitated in partnership with the Madison Public Library, Audifax and DCSO Social Worker Allison.