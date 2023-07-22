Community members discuss concerns, plans at the Wisconsin Justice Summit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Community members gathered at the Wisconsin Justice Summit Saturday to address concerns and take a step towards peace.
The First United Methodist Church hosted the public to devise a plan to confront the State, Nation and World on issues related to peace, justice, sustainability and democracy.
The day began with songs by the Forward Marching Band and a blessing by Art Shegonee of the Menominee and Potawatomi tribes.
Attention was then transitioned to Keynote speaker Rep. Darrin B. Madison. The Wisconsin Justice Summit also featured breakout facilitators Rev. Jerry Folk, Judge Everett Mitchell, Rep. Francesca Hong, and Emily Park.
The event concluded with a panel of the breakout facilitators addressing challenges and opportunities regarding peace, justice, sustainability, and democracy.
In discussing current national and international obstacles, Timothy Cordon - the coordinator of the Building Unity Project - voiced his opinion of where goals should be set.
"We need to divert all of our resources to solving the climate crisis and meeting very real human needs," Cordon said.
A wide array of subjects were discussed as concerned citizens spent the day forging plans to embrace peace in the community and around the globe.
While a general consensus can be difficult to reach among community members with varying opinions, Cordon says that people are aware that "we need to pull together as a human family."
Visit the Building Unity Project's website for more information on how to get involved.