Community members enjoy activities, information at Pride at Pendarvis

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Mineral Point Pride partnered with PBS Wisconsin to celebrate Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ history at Pride at Pendarvis.
Pride at Pendarvis invited the community to enjoy an afternoon of special activities and companionship on Sunday.
The festivities included a guided tour of historic Pendarvis preserved by early LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs Bob Neal and Edgar Hellum.
Pendarvis Pride celebrations included face painting, balloon sculptures, music and games. Visitors could also participate in a scavenger hunt through Merry Christmas Mine Hill Trails and Prairies.
During the event, community members watched clips from the new PBS Wisconsin documentary "Wisconsin Pride." The documentary was inspired by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press book "We've Been Here All Along" by Dick Wagner.
Pride at Pendarvis was extended to the Mineral Point Opera House in the evening for a full screening of "Wisconsin Pride." Present at the Opera House were Jenny Kalvaitis and Kristen Whitson, authors of "We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin.