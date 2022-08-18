Community members help decide which food trucks can vend in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison tradition is back after a two-year hiatus.
On Friday, applications officially close for the annual Food Cart Review.
A group of 30 volunteers will spend their time between Sept. 12 and Oct. 8 ranking food cart applicants who want to set up shop on the Capitol Square and Library Mall.
"This is a program that we've designed to help food carts have an equitable way to get into the process and into vending downtown," said Meghan Blake-Horst, Madison's street vending coordinator. "It's determining the eligibility of those food carts to vend downtown, as well as who gets to choose their site first."
Reviewers score the carts based on a very scripted list of questions, including the design of the cart, the food, and the cleanliness. They also get points based on seniority and how long they've been vending in the area. All of those add up to make the cart eligible to even vend as well as their spot in line to pick a location.
"It's really the community determining where and when the food carts are vending downtown," Blake-Horst said.
Blake-Horst said that this year, she has 37 applications for food carts and 112 applications for the 30 reviewer spots.
If a reviewer applicant is not chosen for this year, their application stays on the list for next year. The application process for the reviewers is also competitive and specific.
"We want to make sure that our food cart reviewers represent our food carts in demographics, as well as our community," Blake-Horst said. "We have age, gender, race, ethnicity, experience in the culinary industry, lots of different pieces come into that. It's really looking at it from a holistic and equitable perspective."
It does take work and commitment to be a food cart reviewer, and they do have to go through training.
Blake-Horst said they will be watching closely to see how supply chain issues, inflation, and the worker shortage will come into play during this year's review process.
"They're being judged on their food and if somebody wants a beef steak, and that's on the menu but they don't have beef steak that day because the supply chain fell through, how do you how do you address that challenge?" she said. "How do we respond to that reality, which is not the food cart vendors fault. It's the supply chain. It's a national international issue."
For Blake-Horst, there's a huge benefit to getting the community involved in the food cart process.
"The benefit of the food cart review is to really provide new vendors an opportunity to come in, provide the community to have input on who is out vending and who's there in their space, and also really to make sure our food carts are staying on their game and they're innovating and they're growing and they're changing and they're responding to the changes in our environment," she said.