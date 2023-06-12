Community members hold rally urging support for free and reduced lunch

MADISON (WKOW) — Crowds rallied at the Capitol building Monday for healthy and filling school lunches for all Wisconsin students.
Organizers of the Feed the Kids Rally say school lunches are critical for student success, but not everyone can afford them.
Area chefs, growers, business owners and lawmakers all came out to support the cause — and shared why they're passionate about feeding kids.
They also called for support of a bill that would provide free and reduced lunches across the state.
"Our kids should never be on the losing end in Wisconsin. We deserve better. They deserve better," said State Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison). "Our whole state deserves better. They are our future and we need to be investing in them for the best of all of us."
Gov. Tony Evers proposed over $34 million for food security in his budget, but the Joint Finance Committee stripped that down to $3 million.