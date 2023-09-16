Community members prioritize heart health at AHA Madison Heart Walk

MADISON (WKOW) -- From smiles, to miles, to healthier hearts - the American Heart Association (AHA) Madison Heart Walk kicked off on Saturday at McKee Farms Park.
With each step, the annual Heart Walk supports critical research for heart health, mental health and life-saving science.
27 News members Rebecca Ribley and Mark Charter were elated to emcee this event. They got to visit with walkers bright and early at 8 a.m., but that's sleeping in for these Wake Up Wisconsin Anchors.
The walk offered one and three mile route options, an on demand playlist, and the opportunity for community members to show a little heart and a lot of support.
In addition to fundraising, AHA Heart Walk co-chair Ed Sloane explained that the event aims to encourage community members to prioritize their health with walking.
"There's tremendous benefits from just getting out and walking a couple hours a week. [It] increases life expectancy, your mental health, weight loss. All those types of things really add to the benefits of just getting out and doing a nice walk," Sloane said.
Those who were unable to participate in the walk can get involved with fundraising and donations on the AHA Heart Walk webpage.