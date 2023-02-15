Community organizations work to combat education disparities

MADISON (WKOW) — Classrooms in Madison look much like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, but teachers and students are facing new challenges.
From school closures to virtual learning, learning looked very different for nearly two years. Now, education advocates say we're starting to see the impact that's having on the education students receive.
"These disruptions amplified existing inequities and challenged the system's ability to provide high quality opportunities to all children," said Ashley Manthei, the director of communications for the United Way of Dane County.
State data shows the percent of students who have below basic performance in math and English language arts is growing.
"The challenges that kids face have gotten wider and deeper," Dr. Ruben Anthony, with the Urban League of Greater Madison, said. "Wider to the extent that those kids that were on the borderline before are now failing, many of them. Deeper in the sense that many of the kids that were failing are failing worse."
