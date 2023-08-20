Community runs, walks and rides with Team Hope in support of Huntington's disease

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Huntington's Disease Society of America's (HDSA) Wisconsin Chapter welcomed community members to walk, run and ride for a cure on Sunday.
The fields of McKee Farms Park were stocked with water and camaraderie as the Team Hope Run/Walk fundraising event kicked off.
The Team Hope Run/Walk supports HDSA as they work to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's Disease and their families.
Huntingtin's disease is a degenerative brain disorder that causes a loss of cognitive, behavioral and physical control. There is currently no cure.
Tom Dorn, a participant in the run/walk, shared how the disease has affected his family since his brother's diagnosis in 2015. He said he knew very little about Huntington's disease prior to the diagnosis.
"His diagnosis has shown a spotlight on it (Huntington's disease) for us and his immediate family," Dorn said.
Like many others who are unfamiliar with the disorder, Dorn's family was unaware of the devastating effects of the disease and how it diminishes an individual's ability to walk, think, talk and reason.
The Hope Team Run/Walk aims to raise awareness for Huntington's disease and those who have been affected by it. Shana Verstegen, the HSDA Wisconsin event coordinator, said that the benefits of the event extend beyond proceeds.
Exposure to the disease, she explained, helps garner support for the development of treatment and cures. Verstegen shared her optimism as progress continues to grow.
"Research for Huntington's disease has been so hopeful. We liken it to being just below the surface of the water but not quite being able to breathe yet," she said.
In the same boat is ALS, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurological brain disorders that benefit from Huntington's disease research as well. Verstegen explained that the similarities in these diseases allow potential treatments to be affective across the board.
As runners, walkers and riders crossed the finish line they were welcomed by HSDA and sponsors ready to talk about resources for dealing with the effects of this disease. More than anything, Verstegen says the event allowed community members to spend time with loved ones and new friends.
The run/walk "tends to [see] a lot of Huntington's disease families, and this is a really great chance in the summer for everybody to get together," Verstegen said.
More information on the event and how to get involved can be found on the HDSA website.