Community shows 'overwhelming support' for Stoughton K-9 unit fundraiser

  • Updated
Stoughton PD Odin sign
Stoughton Police Department

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — Officer Johnson and K-9 Odin of the Stoughton Police Department are saying thank you for the community's "overwhelming support" at the Stoughton Fair this year. 

In a Facebook post, the department said it sold an "incredible amount" of K-9 Odin shirts and yard signs to raise money for the community-funded K-9 unit.

The post has pictures of local dogs next to the K-9 Odin signs, and the department encouraged residents to put pictures of their dogs in the comments.

If you'd like to offer your support, there is still time. Shirts and yard signs are still available for purchase at the police department.

