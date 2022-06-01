Community speaks out about bus network redesign

MADISON (WKOW) -- Metro Transit and Madison’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board (TPPB) listened to the public’s comments about the proposed redesign of the city’s bus network during a virtual hearing Tuesday night.
Madison city officials said the current design of the transit network was implemented in 1998. Metro officials say this design allowed more coverage but consists of high travel times.
At the meeting, officials also cited a 2015 survey that shows African American riders’ travel time was three times more than white riders; and Hispanic users’ routes were also longer than white riders. Officials say this new plan aims to fix that and make the system more ethnically equitable.
However, many of the speakers at the May 31st hearing opposed the redesign plans. Riders from several different neighborhoods said although the travel times have been made shorter with the proposed route changes, many people will struggle with the longer walks to the new bus stops.
“There are a lot of different kinds of riderships,” said Sara Bocher, who said she is a frequent bus rider and a person with disabilities. “The people who rely on the bus more are people of color, people of poverty, people with disabilities and changing these routes to make them not going into the neighborhoods as much and having longer for people to walk will be difficult for a lot of people.”
Other speakers at the hearing expressed their support for specific amendments to the redesign that allowed access to healthcare facilities and more efficient travel times.
The Transportation Policy and Planning Board is scheduled to vote on the redesign at its meeting June 6.
After the TPPB vote, the Common Council is scheduled to vote on the redesign at its meeting June 7.