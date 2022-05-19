Community supporting man injured in head-on crash

FOOTVIILLE (WKOW) — The small community of Footville is rallying around a man injured in a Monday evening crash on HWY 11.
The driver, Jeff Keehn, was taken to the ICU after officials say another car crossed the center line and hit Keehn's truck.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office said a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound crossed the centerline, hitting a black Ford F-550 head on. The Silverado spun around and caught on fire, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department identified the man Hans Schmidt, 33, of Monroe.
Keehn, who officials said was driving the black Ford F-550, was taken to the hospital. According to his family, he remains in a medically induced coma.
The community of Footville, which is just west of Janesville, is rallying around him.
Keehn's stepmother, Diane Keehn, said seeing the communities support has restored her faith in humanity.
"It fills my heart, cause he's just so loved and these are friends that he's had since grade school, junior high, high school," she said. "Friends that he's had, and maintained those relationships for years and guys that are there for him."
Jeff's family said a woman passing by saw the crash and jumped into action to help.
In a statement, she told the WKOW team, "When I arrived to the scene the dust was still settling," Ashley Naatz wrote. "It only had happened seconds before my arrival."
Naatz said no one was around so she jumped out of her vehicle and took off running. She could hear someone calling for help and ran to him.
"When I got to him he was pulling himself from the drivers seat to the backseat," she said. "The right rear door was open, not sure if he opened it or it flung open from the accident, I then told him I was there with him and he threw his hand up asking for help."
She said Jeff tried to get out of his truck but, having medical training, she told him to lay flat while she carefully helped him out.
"He said he was having a hard time catching a breath and was very tired," she said. "I begged him to stay awake until the paramedics got there and that I wasn’t leaving him."
Naatz said the other truck was fully engulfed in flames.
"I stepped back about 15 yards, kept him covered, and asked him probably every 15 seconds if he was ok and that I was still with him," she said.
Naatz said paramedics arrived and took Jeff to the hospital. She explained that Jeff's calm demeanor helped her to stay calm. She credits the surrounding neighbors for all their help.
"One was on the phone with the dispatcher, the other was turning off tanks that had fallen out of the truck and getting them away from the site," she said.
Lastly writing, "I know this small town has already been pouring out so much support and praying non stop for him."
Jeff's friends have set up a GoFundMe for his medical costs and post updates on his condition.