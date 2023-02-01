Complaint against Supreme Court candidate raises question: How much bias is too much bias?

MADISON (WKOW) -- A complaint filed this week with state officials accuses one candidate of displaying an unethical level of bias in her campaign to win Wisconsin's high-stakes election for control of the state Supreme Court.
Randall Cook, a Barron County resident and GOP supporter, filed the complaint against Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz. The complaint seeks to have the Wisconsin Judicial Commission investigate whether Protasiewicz has declared how she'd rule in cases the high court could eventually see regarding Wisconsin's abortion ban and the legality of its legislative maps.
Cook cites comments Protasiewicz made in a January 9 candidate forum in Madison, as well as answers she gave during an interview on Capital City Sunday about one week later.
"In regard to the progressive label, I embrace that when it comes to issues such as gerrymandering," Protasiewicz said in the interview. "When we talk about the maps, when we talk about marriage equality, when we talk about women's rights and women's rights to choose."
The Republican Party of Wisconsin shared the complaint. The state party's executive director, Mark Jefferson, said he agreed Protasiewicz had violated the state's ethical code for judges.
"When you make such a blanket statement like that I just don't see any way that she can participate in these cases, even if she's elected," Jefferson said.
The Protasiewicz campaign dismissed the complaint as a political stunt. Campaign spokesperson Sam Roecker pointed out conservative candidate, and former Supreme Court justice, Dan Kelly, who has received more than $100,000 from the state and national Republican committees for legal and consulting work he did before declaring his candidacy.
Roecker also noted interviews Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow has done with conservative talk radio hosts, during which she acknowledged having previously been active with the Republican Party.
"This is a partisan, politically-motivated complaint that's not based in reality or facts," Roecker said in an email. "Much like the decisions Wisconsinites have come to expect by the right-wingers on the state Supreme Court.”
The other candidate considered a progressive, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell, has been more measured than Protasiewicz in his comments on specific issues, but has also said he believed the Dobbs decision striking down federal abortion rights was wrongly decided.
Ultimately, UW-Madison constitutional law professor Howard Schweber said he believed neither Protasiewicz's comments, nor the conservative candidates' associations were ethical violations.
Schweber said while there are some gray areas, a true ethical violation is when a judge declares how they'd rule in a specific case, or has a clear financial tie to one of the parties involved in a case they're reviewing.
"If you define bias to mean any indication of an ideological preference, then almost any candidate is subject to an ethics complaint and can be disqualified," Schweber said. "Which just points out the extent to which this really is trolling, rather than a serious complaint."
Schweber said when candidates share their views on how past cases were decided, it gives voters a window into who they might be elected onto the court. He said that's better than the alternative.
"It is a delicate matter of line-drawing," Schweber said. "But it's not a healthy outcome to have a situation in which candidates feel precluded from saying anything about what they would do, or what philosophy they would bring to certain issues."
The February 21 primary election will narrow the field from four candidates to two. Those top two vote-getters will then face off the April spring election, which will decide the court's balance.
Conservatives currently have a 4-3 majority on the court, but conservative justice Pat Roggensack is retiring.