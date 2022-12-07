Complaint claims suspect in shooting near downtown Madison killed his stepbrother

MADISON (WKOW) — A court document stated the suspect in a shooting death on Lakeside Street killed his stepbrother.

Edward Smith, 40, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. He was arrested Monday for the November shooting death of Shantarie Riley, 36.

During the hearing, a court official set Smith's bond at $1 million cash. If he were to post bond, he would be monitored by GPS, not be allowed to have a weapon and not be allowed to leave Dane County.

In a criminal complaint filed ahead of Smith's court appearance, a witness at a nearby construction site told police Smith and Riley got into a physical fight before the shooting — with Riley being the aggressor. The fight took place immediately behind an SUV.

The witness said he heard gunshots then saw Smith with a small semiautomatic handgun. When the witness returned from warning his coworkers of the shooting, Smith and the SUV were gone. The witness saw Riley was on the ground.

The complaint stated Riley died at a hospital within an hour of being shot of "multiple gunshot injuries."

When police were trying to locate Smith, they interviewed a woman identified as Sierra Dorsey. The complaint stated she informed police she has a son with Smith, and Riley and Smith are stepbrothers.

Smith was later arrested during a traffic stop. The complaint stated Dorsey was driving the car at the time of the arrest. Dorsey was subsequently arrested and charged with harboring or aiding a felon.

During a second interview with police, Dorsey said the argument between Smith and Riley was "about drugs," according to a conversation she had with Smith.

In her court hearing, Dorsey was given a $1,000 cash bond. If she posts bond, she cannot have contact with Smith.