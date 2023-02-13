Complaint: DNA from 2005 sexual assault kit linked to suspect 15 years later

MADISON (WKOW) — A recently filed criminal complaint explains how the Madison Police Department identified and charged a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2005.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Friday a man currently living in Minnesota was arrested and charged with the assault.

The man is identified as Aidison Yang, 41. The criminal complaint filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court charges Yang with three counts of first-degree sexual assault.

The assault Yang is accused of was that of a 22-year-old female UW-Madison graduate student. It took place in October of 2005, off of a bike path in the city's Atwood neighborhood.

When the woman was interviewed by police, she said she was walking on the path on the way to a coffee shop when she noticed a man following her.

The complaint says the man eventually caught up with her and threatened her with a knife, then took her behind trees off the bike path and sexually assaulted her. He then left with her purse — which contained her phone, keys, checkbook and other personal items.

During the assault, the complaint says the woman "thought she was going to die, painfully, and that she realized she had not said good-bye to family or friends."

After the man left, the woman went home, immediately reported the assault and went to the hospital where a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner performed an exam and collected evidentiary swabs.

How Yang was identified

The complaint says after the sexual assault exam was analyzed, sperm cells found were developed into a male DNA profile and entered into CODIS — an FBI DNA database.

The complaint says the DNA in CODIS "hit" in April 2020, and police learned of the report in September 2021— linking DNA found during the exam to Yang.

Upon looking into Yang's residential history, police found Yang lived on Thompson Drive on Madison's far east side from around 2005 until at least 2014.

The complaint states Yang has been living in Minnesota since at least 2019.

Why statue of limitations don't apply

Wisconsin state law sets the statue of limitations for prosecution for a felony at six years.

The complaint alleges police are able to pursue charges against Yang because they fulfilled three requirements within a subsection of the law. Those requirements were collecting biological material through the sexual assault kit, testing the kit and creating a DNA profile that was put into CODIS, and the DNA profile not getting a hit until 2020.

Additionally, the complaint says because Yang hasn't been a resident of Wisconsin since 2019, the statute of limitations has been tolled — as outlined by two additional subsections of the same law.