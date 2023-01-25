Complaint: Former Excelsior treasurer deposited 3 tax payments in personal account

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — The former treasurer for the town of Excelsior is facing two felony charges.
On January 19, Brittany Syvrud was charged with theft from a business setting > $5,000 - $10,000 and misconduct in office for fraudulent record or statement.
The criminal complaint states an investigation into Syvrud began in May 2022, when a special agent reviewed a lead indicating she deposited three property tax payments into her personal credit union account. The three checks add up to $8,063.51. Two of the checks were deposited in January 2021 and the third in January 2022.
A special agent followed up with the individuals whose checks Syvrud deposited, and all three told the special agent they didn't have problems with their property tax returns.
When the special agent interviewed Syvrud in October, she admitted taking the checks. The complaint states Syvrud and her significant other had a "substantial amount of debt" and loans were in "some sort of collection status."
Syvrud told an investigator she deposited the three checks "out of her perceived financial need."
Syvrud explained the taxpayers were not impacted by her taking the checks because she manipulated the town's RMS to reflect the payments had been received.
Excelsior's clerk, Sandra Swanson, confirmed to 27 News in an email that Syvrud resigned from her role in October. She said the town was "disappointed to learn about this situation" and stated the town will be reimbursed for the loss.
Syvrud is set to appear in court for the first time on these charges in March.