Complaint: Man charged with brother-in-law's death at Richland Co. campground doesn't remember shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The man accused of shooting and killing his brother-in-law at a Richland County campground told law enforcement he doesn't remember shooting the man, according to a criminal complaint.

David Harp, 61, of Baraboo was arrested after Pardeeville man Corby Neef was found dead at the Bunker Hill campground in May.

Neef's family confirmed to 27 News their familial relationship.

Harp is now charged with second-degree reckless homicide, according to the complaint.

The complaint states Richland County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the campground the morning of May 25 after a 911 caller reported seeing a body.

After deputies arrived, they found Neef between Harp's camper and vehicle. The complaint states they saw two wounds similar to gunshot wounds on Neef's body.

Deputies learned Harp and a woman were camping with Neef the night before.

The complaint states the woman said no one else was at the campsite and told deputies the three of them had been drinking the previous evening. She said she went to bed around 10 p.m. because she was "very intoxicated," but Neef and Harp stayed outside to drink.

The complaint states Harp confirmed he and Neef were drinking. Harp said he didn't know what time he went to bed, but he said he was intoxicated.

Harp then invited an officer into his camper and showed them a handgun. He said the gun was his, and he normally kept it in his vehicle's center console, according to the complaint. Law enforcement stated the center console was found open.

Two shell casings found near Harp's vehicle matched the live rounds found in Harp's gun, according to the complaint. The complaint also states Harp said he didn't remember shooting Neef.

No firearm was found near Neef.

Preliminary results from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office show Neef died from his first gunshot wound.

If convicted, Harp may face up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.