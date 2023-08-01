Complaint: Man charged with hiding Beloit woman's body said she died after they did drugs

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- The man accused of hiding a woman's body in Beloit said she died after they did drugs together, according to a criminal complaint.

Lawrence Leroy Parker, Jr., 45, of Janesville is charged with hiding the corpse of 37-year-old Judy Sprigler, of Beloit.

A criminal complaint states a man contacted the South Beloit Police Department on July 15 and said Sprigler -- his nephew's girlfriend -- had been missing since the 11th.

Law enforcement was originally told Sprigler may have been "simply doing drugs," but then sources in the community said they'd heard Sprigler had died and her body was dumped somewhere, according to the complaint.

A detective contacted the man who made the original report, and the man said the last time he'd seen Sprigler was when she was leaving his home with Parker.

A detective found Parker and got permission to search his truck. In it, the complaint states they found a tarp and a strand of light-colored hair.

The complaint states Parker eventually said Sprigler was dead and he knew where her body was.

He brought the detective to a gated driveway off Turtle Town Hall Road, where they found Sprigler's decomposing body in a weedy area.

The complaint states Parker had known Sprigler for several years and had been trying to "get with her." Parker told authorities they were smoking crack cocaine together and left a home together because things were "amenable to his 'getting with her,'" according to the complaint.

Parker said they later returned to the home to smoke marijuana. However, Parker believed there was something other than THC in the pipe, saying he immediately became sweaty and dizzy.

The two then fell asleep together, but when Parker woke up, he said Sprigler was unresponsive, according to the complaint. He said he tried to wake her up and resuscitate her, but he "knew she was dead."

The complaint states Parker told detectives he drove around with Sprigler's body in the back of his truck for "a day or two" before dumping it in the weeds off Turtle Road.

If convicted, Parker faces up to 12 and a half years in prison and a fine of $25,000.

In a preliminary hearing Monday, Parker waived the preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty.

A GoFundMe has been started to help support the three children Sprigler leaves behind.