Complaint: Man makes threats to Bascom Hall after canceled date, calls them 'a joke'

MADISON (WKOW) — A man facing a criminal charge for making a threat to UW-Madison's campus on social media says he did so after a girl canceled a date and repeatedly called the threat a joke.

On Tuesday, 26-year-old Thomas Hansen was charged with a single count of making terrorist threats.

In an Madison Police Department incident report posted Tuesday, spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the charge comes out of a threat he made on social media that mentioned the UW-Madison campus.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday alleges the threat itself was made on February 23 on the social media site YikYak.

In total, the complaint states there were three posts or comments. One of which claimed a girl canceled a date with Hansen because he got a haircut, and she didn't know what he would look like. The second post commented on stopping dating and "sneaking guns" into "crowded school buildings." The third post specifically called out Bascom Hall, saying "don't go" to the building "next week."

Throughout his interview with the FBI and police, Hansen repeatedly called the posts "a joke." He said the joke was "that it would sound bad, but it wasn't, it was nothing." The complaint states Hansen did not view his posts as a threat, only a joke.

With permission from Hansen, the complaint states police ended up taking a "large revolver-style handgun" and two boxes of ammunition from his apartment.

In court Tuesday, Hansen was given a $500 signature bond and was banned from campus as a part of bond conditions. Hansen told a 27 News reporter at the Dane County courthouse that he's been expelled as a post-graduate student.

UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas said threats of violence are taken "extremely seriously" by the university and area law enforcement.

He said UWPD and Madison police are working together on the investigation, and in order to avoid interfering with the investigation, the university cannot share additional information. But, he confirms emergency suspension is a step the university can take when investigating student misconduct.

Lucas expresses understanding that threats to campus can have a significant impact on the student body.

"UW-Madison recognizes that the impact of this case on our campus community may be compounded by the recent tragedy at Michigan State University," Lucas said. "The quick action taken by law enforcement demonstrates the presence of processes designed to protect public safety from threats."

Lucas said students have resources at their disposal for support, including the Dean of Students Office, UHS Mental Health Services and the Employee Assistance Office.