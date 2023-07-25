Complaint: Man says he shot son because he wanted confrontation over $2.50 to stop

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man who shot and killed his son during an argument over $2.50 said he did so because he wanted the confrontation to stop, according to a criminal complaint.

John Shively, 64, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide - use of a dangerous weapon for shooting and killing his son, Zachary S. Shively, 25.

The complaint states Madison police officers responded to a home on Warner Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after a caller said they shot their son.

After officers announced themselves outside the home, John Shively came out of the house with his hands up. The complaint states an officer noticed Shively had blood on his hands.

Shively said his son was still inside the house. When he was asked how the gun went off, he said he "pulled the trigger." He said the gun was also inside the home.

An officer found Zachary in the basement at the base of the stairs, and a "large amount of blood" was on the floor around him. There was a single gunshot wound in his chest, and a Glock handgun was lying on the floor nearby.

The complaint states the Shivelys had been at a "family gathering" at Riley's Tavern around 5 p.m. While there, Zachary was "freely given" drinks, and John said his son "gets violent sometimes" when drinking. While they were driving home, John said Zachary had been firing the handgun out the vehicle's window.

John Shively told officers that after they had arrived home, his son kept asking him for money, but he didn't have any.

John told the detective he made bad financial decisions by maxing out his credit cards and writing checks to Zachary's friends.

John said he gave his son his last $2 and some change, but Zachary "kept hammering" that he needed 25 more cents.

John said Zachary shoved him into a corner during the argument, where he fell into a chair and hit his head against the wall. He told the detective Zachary was striking him on the arm and chest.

The complaint states John said he then picked up the gun -- which had been sitting on the stairs near the chair -- and pointed it at his son "thinking he would finally back down, which he didn't do." John then pulled the trigger.

The complaint states John said "there was no logical thought" when he pulled the trigger. John said he wanted the confrontation to stop. He said he wished he hadn't pulled the trigger.

An autopsy showed Zachary died from a single gunshot to the chest. The complaint states the bullet went through his heart.

If convicted, John Shively may serve life in prison.