Comprehensive Energy Assessment will assist Dane County reach carbon neutral goal

MADISON (WKOW) — A national company with local ties is going to help Dane County reach its goal to be carbon neutral by 2030.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that HGA, a national company with offices in Middleton, has been awarded a contract to assess government facilities and find opportunities to conserve energy.
“Dane County has been a national leader combating climate change by reducing energy use and using renewable energy in our facilities for more than a decade,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “This assessment will identify the next set of opportunities to green our facilities, giving us a roadmap to our 2030 net-zero carbon goal.”
HGA will conduct a Comprehensive Energy Assessment by auditing and energy modeling county facilities, identifying ways to save energy and water while also reducing the cost associated with energy use. Some locations included in the assessment are office buildings, highway department garages, the Dane County airport and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
Parisi says the upfront cost of the assessment, $300,000 built into the 2022 budget, will "pay for itself again and again in lower energy bills."