Compromise needed to keep Brewers in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WISN) – State lawmakers left Madison for the summer without agreeing to a funding deal to fix the home of the Brewers, in return for the team promising to stay in Milwaukee.
Governor Tony Evers proposed using $290 million from the state’s surplus to pay for renovations and maintenance at American Family Field.
Republicans want to look at using sales tax revenue instead and potentially require more buy-in from local taxpayers.
“So somewhere between the governor's proposal and the legislature identifying there's $25 million of tax revenue coming from the economic impact of baseball - somewhere between first base and third base there's a deal to be made,” said Tim Sheehy, the president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.
Some Milwaukee County Board and council members oppose the idea of using taxpayer money.
The governor told WISN 12 News he believes his plan is best, but he is open to negotiations.