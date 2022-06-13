Concerns raised over adult-themed retailer planned for Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — Concerns are being raised over the planned opening of a Madison retailer with an inventory of sex toys, lingerie, lubes and lotions, even though the business satisfies all city requirements.
The Adam & Eve store is planned for vacant space at a strip mall at 6807 Odana Road, mere blocks from the large West Towne Mall. The retail space was previously occupied by Sherwin-Williams Paint.
The mall's other businesses include Vanilla Bean. That store specializes in cards, notions, kitchen items, and paper products and has operated there for more than thirty years. The store's owner declines comment on the coming arrival of the adult-items business next door.
But some of Vanilla Bean's customers take issue with Adam & Eve.
"I like Vanilla Bean," customer Rosie Sergenian said. "In my perspective, I think it (adult-themed retailer) could hurt their business."
"It is another sign that standards of behavior are deteriorating on the West Side of Madison," writes customer Daniel Kurtycz of on the social media platform Next Door.
Sergenian said the store's location invites trouble for area youth.
"The high school and the middle school are fairly close to there," said Sergenian of schools less than two miles away. "I just don't think it's a healthy environment for our kids."
City officials say Adam & Eve is classified as general retail and legally can be in the space.
In an email to one of the mall's business owners, City Councilperson Keith Furman clarified the retailer's compliance.
"The following is a typical breakdown of floor area dedicated to each category of merchandise for this tenant: Lubes/Lotions - 10% Bachelor/Bachelorette Party Goods - 10% Games/Novelties - 10% Lingerie/Shoes - 40-45% Sex Toys - 25-30%," Furman writes. "According to city code, this wouldn't be considered an adult entertainment establishment."
"I recognize that the proposed business isn't something many will like, but it's a permitted use," Furman wrote. Furman's been unavailable for comment to 27 News.
Adam & Eve and the property's owner, Watson Madison LLC received a building permit May 9 for renovation work in the space. Dave Watson of St. Louis Park, Minnesota has yet to respond to requests for comment from 27 News.
City Building Inspection Director Matt Tucker notes several other Madison businesses feature some of the same inventory as planned at Adam & Eve. Tucker says after the store opens, city inspection unit personnel will visit the site to ensure continuing compliance.
Another Vanilla Bean customer who asked that her name not be published says the new store may help to generate more business for fellow mall stores. She believes the store fills a niche.
"You better believe on my 40th (birthday) I'm going to shop for some of the store's stuff," she said.
Furman indicated to other mall businesses Adam & Eve plans to operate daily until midnight.