Concerts on the Square postponed due to severe weather threat

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is pushing back Wednesday's Concerts on the Square due to potential severe weather.
A spokesperson said the event will be moved to Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. because of a threat of severe between noon and 8 p.m. This is the third delay for the season opening concert.
The concert will celebrate Independence Day with "Stars and Stripes Forever" and the "Armed Forces Salute."
Virtuoso trombonist Joël Vaïsse will also be playing "Contrastes," which WCO states is a concerto requiring world-class technique written specifically for Vaïsse himself.
The concert will take place on the King Street corner of Capitol Square.