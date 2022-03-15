Concerts on the Square returns to Capitol Square in June

MADISON (WKOW) — For the first time since 2019, Concerts on the Square will take place on the square.
According to a press release from spokesperson Jake Miller, the return to the square comes with a six-concert series and no restrictions. It's "all the fun the community has come to except when the weather turns warm," Miller writes.
The hiatus away from the square was due to COVID-19, but now the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra feels confident in bringing the music back.
“We needed to get back to the square. That’s home. But it’s about so much more than the music. It’s about bringing our community together for a free event they can count on throughout the summer,” said Joe Loehnis, WCO’s CEO. “Our musicians can’t wait to play again for the tens of thousands of people who come out each week, and we promise to deliver performances no one will forget.”
The first concert is scheduled for June 29, and the last on August 3. The full schedule is listed below:
June 29 – Motown with Spectrum
July 6 – Summer Celebration
July 13 – Reflections on Liberty
July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk
July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third
Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley
Each performance is free and starts at 7 p.m. Attendees can put blankets down to reserve spots starting at 3 p.m.
Each concert includes the full orchestra along with special guests and features an array of genres and diverse programming. For more information click here.