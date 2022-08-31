Conditions heating up but staying dry

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will climb in the coming days ahead of a cold front, causing storm chances by the end of the week.
Refreshing this morning in the mid 50s to low 60s with lighter winds and with plenty of sunshine temps will climb this afternoon to the low 80s. Areas of fog are possible late tonight ahead of more sunshine Thursday heating us up to the mid 80s.
That front arrives Friday with isolated storm chances, but the best chance for storms will be overnight with another chance for isolated pop-up storms on Saturday. Otherwise, the rest of the holiday weekend should be dry.