ConnorStrong: Local swim community shows support for beloved coach after tragic accident

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nancy Keith will never forget the call she received on January 30, 2022.
"We got the call at 2:15 in the morning that there had been an accident and that [Connor] had a head injury and that we needed to get to the UW Emergency Room as soon as possible," said Keith.
Her son, Connor, fell near the Kohl Center on the UW campus and suffered a traumatic head injury. He was found by two men nearby who threw their jackets on top of Connor to keep him warm and waited until paramedics arrived.
Nancy believes her son may have not survived had the two men not been there.
The news resonated with the youth swim community. Connor is extremely involved with coaching young swimmers with the Madison Aquatic Club.
"We wanted to make bracelets to show that people are actually caring for him," said Quincy Laufenberg, who has been coached by Connor since he was five years old. "Yellow represents hope, red represents strength, green represents healing and purple represents bravery."
Additionally, a GoFundMe page to help support the family raised over $25,000 in just one day and currently sits at just over $30,000 a week after the accident.
Nancy and her family have received an incredible amount of support and message from past teammates, swimmers Connor has coached, and even supporters outside of the swimming community.
Members of the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team sent a video to the Keith family.
"This whole week has just made me very proud that both of my kids are at UW-Madison," said Nancy.
Keith added she's also grateful to know Connor has "a lot of cheerleaders."
If you'd like to support the GoFundMe, click here. Connor's mother also submits public journal entries on CaringBridge to document his progress.