"Conquering CHD" raises money for congenital heart disease, closing out of heart month

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Saturday's Madison Capitols game was a night to honor and celebrate all those impacted by congenital heart disease.
"Conquering CHD" partnered with the Madison Capitols to raise money and donations for the cause.
Organizers said it's a great way to close out heart month while also bringing families together to create a sense of community.
"[CHD] affects one in 100 children who are born in the United States," Carissa Ostrom, the operations coordinator for Conquering CHD, said. "It's the most common birth defect, and it's not widely researched or funded."
Ostrom said the group hopes to raise money that will stay in Wisconsin to help families locally.