Conservative law firm files complaint over Racine's mobile voting truck

RACINE (WKOW) -- A conservative law firm filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) over the mobile voting truck used in Racine.
The complaint was filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) on behalf of a Racine voter. WILL claims use of the truck violates state law surrounding alternate absentee ballot sites.
“Racine’s use of mobile voting sites violates clear directives in state law on the collection of absentee ballots at alternative sites. WEC must make clear that Racine is violating the law and ensure that clerks across the state understand what is, and is not permitted in Wisconsin law,” WILL Deputy Counsel Anthony LoCoco said in a statement.
Racine's city clerk, Tara McMenamin, has defended the city's use of the truck. She says it's not a ballot drop box, it's open when the clerk's office is open and it's staffed.