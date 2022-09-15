Conservatives file suit over voter registration forms

MADISON (WKOW) -- A conservative legal group is challenging whether a federal voter registration form can legally be used in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) sued the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) in a Waukesha County court Thursday.
The suit claims WEC is breaking state law by telling clerks they can accept the National Voter Registration Form from voters seeking to register.
While states generally have to accept the federal registration form, the suit claims Wisconsin is exempt from the requirement because it allows same-day voter registration.
WILL claims the federal voter registration form conflicts with state law regarding information that is, and is not, requested.
The conservative group argues that because the federal form does not ask whether a prospective voter has previously been convicted of a felony, it conflicts with state law, which requires Wisconsin voter registration forms to ask about past felony convictions.
WILL also argues the federal form doesn't comply with Wisconsin law because it asks registrants about their race. The conservative group claims that's unnecessary because state law doesn't say voters need to disclose their race when registering to vote.
A spokesman for WEC declined to comment on the lawsuit Thursday.