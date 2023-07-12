 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Construction begins on 52-unit apartment in Middleton

  • Updated
  • 0
Construction begins on 52-unit apartment in Middleton

The project is expected to be done by November 2024.

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Ground was broken in Middleton Wednesday for a new apartment building.

The 52-unit apartment will be on Century Avenue in the city.

The project was funded by a $3 million grant check from the City of Middleton and Department of Administration.

Officials say the building will have a major impact on the community.

"This is the ideal location for workforce housing. And it's going to attract and really continue to grow Middleton and get that wonderful feeling that I get every time I come here," said Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld.

The project is expected to be finished by November 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you