Construction begins on 52-unit apartment in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Ground was broken in Middleton Wednesday for a new apartment building.
The 52-unit apartment will be on Century Avenue in the city.
The project was funded by a $3 million grant check from the City of Middleton and Department of Administration.
Officials say the building will have a major impact on the community.
"This is the ideal location for workforce housing. And it's going to attract and really continue to grow Middleton and get that wonderful feeling that I get every time I come here," said Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld.
The project is expected to be finished by November 2024.