Construction begins on new VA hospital on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison VA Hospital broke ground Wednesday on a new outpatient clinic on Madison's east side.
The clinic is located on Eastpark Boulevard, and it will serve more the 5,000 veterans across several counties, including north central and northeastern Dane County, Columbia County, southwestern Dodge County, and northwestern Jefferson County.
"[Veterans] can get primary care and specialty services and all the care that we're gonna provide out here within a minute drive time," hospital director John Rohrer said. "This has always been an area that we've looked to expand into because of the corridors and that we have here for access."
The building will be 30,000 square feet, and will have a wellness center, radiology and lab, telehealth and social work services, to name a few services.
It will be staffed by more than 110 VA employees.
Rohrer says this day has been a long time in coming.
“We are excited to begin this project that will benefit so many of our Veterans,” he said. “Building this new clinic is part of the VA’s commitment to improve access to care for Veterans now, and for generations to come.”
You can read more about the new clinic on the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs website.