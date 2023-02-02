Construction of the Sugar River Bridge is underway, crucial for Green County's commerce

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — A highly traveled road in Green County is getting a new look, but it might be delaying travelers in the meantime.
Crews are working on the Sugar River Bridge, located west of Evansville, and the construction might be causing roadblocks for some people's daily commutes.
"It's always going to be an inconvenience. But what I will say about this one, this bridge tends to be the border of two different school districts, mail routes..." said Chris Narveson, Green County Highway Commissioner.
The construction is part of a three-year program with the Department of Natural Resources.
Construction is happening in the winter because the stream below is an important fish habitat, so construction teams need to be out of the water by March.
Narveson said the most important part of the reconstruction has to do with county commerce.
"This is a big agricultural center for the county, there's a lot of heavy farm equipment that goes through here," he said. "By not having a bridge that's structurally stable, they had to put a weight limit on it; they can't cross it."
Narveson said there are a lot of failing bridges in the area that have weight limits. Because the Sugar River Bridge was first built in 1962, he said it's crucial the county takes care of it.
"But what I will say about these bridges at the pace of money that's out there to replace these bridges right now. There are some really good programs coming out. And I'm very excited about the money that's coming into it," Narveson said.
Traffic both on top and under the Sugar River Bridge is what Narveson said makes it a lifeline for the community.