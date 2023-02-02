Construction of the Sugar River Bridge is underway, crucial for Green County's commerce

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&