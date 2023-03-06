Construction on WIS 69 in Dane County resumes

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — A construction project meant to improve a portion WIS 69 in Dane County resumes Monday.
The construction runs between County D in Belleville and Gehin Road in Paoli. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says traffic running between the two towns will be detoured on WIS 92, WIS 78, and US 18/151.
Construction crews are rehabilitating the original road, realigning the road, improving curbs, and putting in new signing and other markings or guard rails.
WisDOT said the roadway will be open from County PB in Paoli to Verona.
For more information on traffic impacts, visit WISDOT'S 511 site.
Construction is set to end in October.