Construction resumes on Pleasant View Road in Middleton

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Construction on Pleasant View Road in Middleton resumes Monday.
Pleasant View Road will be closed between Greenway Boulevard and Quarry Road until November. Access will still be open for the Pleasant View Road Golf Course. A detour will also be marked for US 14, Beltline, and Old Sauk Road.
Two-way traffic access will also be open between Old Sauk Road and Greenway Boulevard.
Pleasant View Road is being reconstructed from Mineral Point Road to US 14 by the City of Madison and the City of Middleton. The project includes reconstruction of the roadway for an urban four-lane through road.
You can learn more about the project on the City of Madison's website.